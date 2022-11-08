Birthdays
Some voters have difficulty finding Peters Creek precinct polling location

Peters Creek Precinct
Peters Creek Precinct(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re voting at William Fleming high school Tuesday, be aware the entrance is in the back.

You can cast your ballot inside the auxiliary gym, which is off Ordway Drive. Signs and balloons are leading the way to the correct location.

Some voters from the Peters Creek Precinct told us they were having trouble finding the polling site.

Voter Jennifer Wimmer said she was determined to vote despite not being about to find the location at first.

“We saw that there was nothing over there and so that’s when we started to look around and saw the signs and the balloons and we got back on and followed it this way,” said Wimmer. “We were determined to vote today, so we came out.”

A representative from the electoral board told WDBJ7 they added additional signs and arrows to help the issue. They will look into the location for future elections.

