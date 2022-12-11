Hunters for the Hungry need hunters to donate meat to help feed families during the holidays

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A local organization is using hunting to help families put much-needed protein on their tables.

Hunters for the hungry have seen an increase in the number of people who need meat donations.

“We dealt again with the pandemic and then we see the current economy with inflation. People are just finding themselves more in need,” said Hunters for the Hungry Director Gary Arrington.

The non-profit receives deer donations from hunters around Virginia. The meat is then taken to processing companies across our hometowns.

“It’s a great blessing for us. We love being able to do our part to give back to the community,” said Backroad Butcher Meat Co. Owner Tim Overstreet. “I know a lot of folks really need the help and we love helping out.”

The non-profit has given over 7.5 million pounds of venison.

“That’s over 30.3 million servings that’s gone to men, women, children, the homeless, elderly, and our veterans who are struggling with hunger,” explained Arrington.

Food pantries like Lake Christian Ministry distribute the meat to families in need.

“And this meat that we’re getting here goes for anybody who likes to get venison,” said Pantry Manager Colleen McNulty.

McNulty says they have seen a 40% increase in neighbors who need food. The meat donations from the non-profit help them to keep giving.

“Then we can use the money that we’re saving on that to purchase other food in bulk,” explained McNulty. “So, we can just continue to do what we’re doing and especially now with prices just soaring. This is wonderful for us.”

And as hunting season is going on, hunters for the hungry are asking for help.

“And if you’re a hunter and you’ve been blessed to harvest deer and you can get out and help us with a few more deer that would be a huge blessing,” said Arrington. ”Think of the fact that this is a time of giving.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.