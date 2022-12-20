Birthdays
Retired Buena Vista Police chief facing embezzlement charge

Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman
Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman(Buena Vista Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman, who retired December 1, has since been charged with one count of felony embezzlement of public funds, according to Buena Vista Circuit Court records and Virginia State Police, who are investigating.

Hartman has been released on bail.

The charge is the result of a grand jury returning a true bill in the case, and a Giles County prosecutor has been called in as a special prosecutor.

The city manager is conducting a search for a new police chief.

