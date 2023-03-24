Roanoke College announces master degree partnership with Virginia Tech

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College students now have direct admission for an engineering master’s degree at Virginia Tech.

The partnership between the institutions allows students to pursue a computer science and computer engineering master’s degree program. Direct to Tech is open to all Roanoke College seniors with a 3.0 GPA, regardless of major, who have completed certain required courses.

As part of the agreement, students will not have to pay fees or submit GRE scores.

Officials say this will help eliminate barriers and help fulfill the need for tech workers in our hometowns.

“We know that the commonwealth needs more engineers, more computer scientists,” said Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr. “And we’re thrilled that this initiative helps elevate the number of engineers and computer scientists in the region.”

A second program between the two schools allows the students to take advantage of an accelerated program. This means they can earn a Bachelor of Science degree in four years at Roanoke College, and then earn a masters degree from Virginia Tech in just a year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Roanoke College to launch our first Direct to Tech program and additional 4+1 opportunities,” said Lance Collins, vice president and executive director of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.