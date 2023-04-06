Birthdays
Here @ Home has reminders for drivers during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

A look at how bad the problem really is in Virginia
distracted driving(WILX)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We all see it every day. Drivers taking their eyes off the road. In fact, new research from Nationwide shows dangerous driving behavior has not improved since last year. In fact, it has reached alarming highs.

Here @ Home welcomes DRIVE SMART Virginia Executive Director Janet Brooking, along with PR & Outreach Manager Rich Jacobs, to talk about the problem and the laws against distracted driving.

They also talk to us about how Drive Smart Virginia is working to improve the situation.

Listen to our conversation and help become part of the solution to the problem.

