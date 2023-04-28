Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

“Armed and dangerous” Martinsville man wanted in Rockingham Nc.

DOUGLAS ALAN SCHOLZ
DOUGLAS ALAN SCHOLZ(Credit: Rockingham Nc. Sherriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM, Nc. (WDBJ) - Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance on Vintage Road in Eden, Nc. Thursday at around 7:45 p.m.

Douglas Alan Scholz, of Martinsville, Va. fled the scene before deputies arrived. He was reported driving a dark blue newer model Ford F150. He is considered armed and dangerous with a handgun of unknown make or model, according to deputies.

Deputies say warrants have been obtained on felony first-degree kidnapping and felony domestic violence protective order violation.The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 336-349-9683. Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous and can receive rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest, according to deputies.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Nine arrested on drug distribution charges in Bedford County
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
A Weather Alert Day is active for Friday with widespread rain likely.
Weather Alert Day: Scattered storms form later this afternoon
Roanoke Police investigate home invasion shootout
Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Danville Casino set to open after Virginia Lottery Board approves operating license

Latest News

Veterans’ group expresses relief but remains on guard over Salem VA Medical Center proposal
Park Dedication
Park Dedication
VA Community Vigil
VA Community Vigil
McCadden's family takes photo by the new sign.
Estelle McCadden Park unveiled; named after late neighborhood Activist