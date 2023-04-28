“Armed and dangerous” Martinsville man wanted in Rockingham Nc.

ROCKINGHAM, Nc. (WDBJ) - Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance on Vintage Road in Eden, Nc. Thursday at around 7:45 p.m.

Douglas Alan Scholz, of Martinsville, Va. fled the scene before deputies arrived. He was reported driving a dark blue newer model Ford F150. He is considered armed and dangerous with a handgun of unknown make or model, according to deputies.

Deputies say warrants have been obtained on felony first-degree kidnapping and felony domestic violence protective order violation.The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 336-349-9683. Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous and can receive rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest, according to deputies.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.