RAM House in need of new building

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke has a serious growing problem with homelessness.

We all need to be a part of the solution.

Melissa Woodson, Executive Director of RAM House, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the need for a new building for the RAM House.

She explains how mental health issues and substance abuse account for a growing number of homeless people, yet access to services that would help them get off the streets are limited.

RAM House would like to expand its range of services but lacks adequate space in its current location.

Listen to this conversation about how you can help this organization and its mission to provide critical services to those in need.

