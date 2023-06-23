Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

‘We are desperate’ Local shelter needs the community’s help

A dog available for adoption at the Bedford County Animal Shelter.
A dog available for adoption at the Bedford County Animal Shelter.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Bedford County, the animal shelter is asking for your help. Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter Inc. leaders say they are in desperate need of assistance.

The president of the Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter Inc. Stacy Epperson says they are over capacity.

‘We are desperate,” said Epperson. “We need help.”

To keep them from making difficult decisions - they are asking for the public’s support.

Despite it being a county facility, the shelter has had a no-kill status for seven years.

“We have been able to save healthy and adoptable animals and we want to keep that up but we are desperate right now,” explained Epperson. “For rescues to help pull, for folks to come out and adopt. It’s a bad, bad time- animals are just coming in faster than we can house them at the shelter.”

You can help by fostering, adopting, volunteering, donating food, or spreading the word throughout the community.

The non-profit is sponsoring adoptions for anyone who is approved.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Improving weather conditions as we head through the weekend.
Wet weather continues with more sunshine this weekend
Oceangate Titan Submersible
Virginia Tech professor shares insight on missing Titanic submersible
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US

Latest News

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: "Baby" to run at Showtimers July 6-July 23
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
After 5 killed on Titanic-bound submersible, authorities are trying to figure out how it imploded
Bedford County Dog Shelter Over Capacity
Bedford County Dog Shelter Over Capacity
Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to...
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M vehicles because rear camera image may not appear on dashboard screen