‘We are desperate’ Local shelter needs the community’s help

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Bedford County, the animal shelter is asking for your help. Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter Inc. leaders say they are in desperate need of assistance.

The president of the Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter Inc. Stacy Epperson says they are over capacity.

‘We are desperate,” said Epperson. “We need help.”

To keep them from making difficult decisions - they are asking for the public’s support.

Despite it being a county facility, the shelter has had a no-kill status for seven years.

“We have been able to save healthy and adoptable animals and we want to keep that up but we are desperate right now,” explained Epperson. “For rescues to help pull, for folks to come out and adopt. It’s a bad, bad time- animals are just coming in faster than we can house them at the shelter.”

You can help by fostering, adopting, volunteering, donating food, or spreading the word throughout the community.

The non-profit is sponsoring adoptions for anyone who is approved.

