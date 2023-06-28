Leaders urge Lynchburg community for information about 6-year-old Kingston’s murder

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg nonprofit One Community One Voice and Crimestoppers are offering a reward to anyone who can provide information that may lead to an arrest in the death of Kingston Campbell. It’s been almost two months since the 6-year-old was shot and killed while playing in his bed.

The death of first-grader Kingston Campbell left his family devastated and heartbroken. But two months later they still don’t have justice.

“It’s crazy that we have to have a reward just to find out who killed my nephew,” said Kingston’s Aunt Raven Loving.

The reward fund was set up by the non-profit One Community One Voice. They partnered with Crimestoppers to reward anyone who can provide information that may lead to an arrest.

“We can’t let his death be in vain. We are working around the clock and continue to,” said Lynchburg Police Department Chief Ryan Zuidema. “A lot of the folks that you see behind me here have spent countless hours working this case and will continue to do that but we’ve got to get assistance from the community.”

Zuidema says he is tired of hearing the excuses of why people can’t speak up.

“If this was your child imagine being Kingston’s family,” added Zuidema. “If that was your child what would you want someone to do? And the answer is really really simple - We need folks to come forward.”

So far, One Community One Voice has raised over 3000 dollars for the Kingston Reward Fund. Crime Stoppers has an additional 1000 dollars to offer anyone who has information. They want to raise enough money that it may encourage someone to come forward.

Kingston would have turned 7 on Saturday, June 24th. In his honor, they are asking everyone to donate 7 dollars for his seventh birthday.

“We want to have enough money that someone would come forward and tells us exactly (who are) the perpetrators of this crime,” said One Community One Voice Pastor James Camm. “We encourage every citizen of the city of Lynchburg to do their part. That means either give or tell if you know something.”

Loving says they hope these efforts help bring them closure.

“You should want justice for something like this,” explained Loving. “And anybody can come forward and give any little piece of detail they got just for a little justice for our family.”

A video released by police shows several people ambushing the home with gunfire. If you recognize anyone you can call the police at 888-798-5900. You can also use the free P3 anonymous tip reporting app for IOS and Android and the P3TIPS page.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.