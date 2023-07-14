Former NFL Linebacker speaks to C.O.W. program students at VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Washington Commanders linebacker, Ken Harvey, spoke with students participating in Virginia Military Institute’s College Orientation Workshop program also known as C.O.W.

C.O.W. is a four-week summer enrichment program that prepares male high school students to achieve success.

“It’s always good to go back and talk to kids because for me it kind of reminds me of where I used to be and how people poured into my life,” says Harvey. “It’s always good to try to pour into other people’s lives as well.”

Harvey spoke on his high school experience and how he overcame the challenges that almost stopped him.

“I tore my ACL, and everyone thought my career was over with,” he explained. ”I tore my shoulder, and everyone thought my career was over with. Sometimes it was self-inflicted, self-doubt, [and] not thinking that I’m good enough.”

He emphasized the importance of support from friends in getting through tough times.

One of the C.O.W. students says Harvey’s advice will benefit his future.

“Always believe in yourself if you have a dream and keep pushing. Don’t let nobody else tell you otherwise,” says Jeremiah Menn.

Menn is a Roanoke native whose goal is to play college football and later become a NFL player.

“My father always told me, if you can’t run, jog, if you can’t jog, walk, if you can’t, walk, crawl. That’s what I think I learned from it.”

Harvey says the main thing he wanted to encourage is to put in the effort to become great.

“The roads are not easy, You got to work for it. We all have dreams but there are a lot of dreamers in the world, so you got to work for what you want,” he added. “If you have this dream, there’s a push you have to do on your part and then hopefully things will fall in line the other way around.”

