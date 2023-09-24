Birthdays
Jordan McCloud accounts for 6 TDs, JMU holds off Utah State for 45-38 win

James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud during pregame warmups against Virginia on Sept. 9, 2023
James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud during pregame warmups against Virginia on Sept. 9, 2023(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:00 AM EDT
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Redshirt senior Jordan McCloud accounted for a career-high six touchdowns Saturday night, including a 74-yard pass to Reggie Brown that capped the scoring, and James Madison held off a furious rally by Utah State to win 45-38.

McCloud completed 23 of 34 for 364 yards with a season-high four touchdowns and two interceptions. He added a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs, the latter of which gave James Madison (4-0) a 38-14 lead with 1:32 left in the first half.

Elliott Nimrod kicked a 28-yard field goal to pull Utah State within 21 points going into halftime. McCae Hillstead threw TD passes of 20 and 6 yards to Terrell Vaughn in the third quarter and then connected with Micah Davis for a 76-yard TD that made it 38-38 with 11:01 to play.

JMU lost two fourth-quarter fumbles, but the Dukes defense — which went into the game leading the FBS in rushing defense, allowing 22.7 per game this season, and held Troy to minus-12 yards rushing last week — forced a three-and-out, a turnover on downs in their own territory and had two interceptions (one each by Aiden Fisher and D’Angelo Ponds) on Utah State’s final four possessions.

Utah State (1-3) got on the board with a fake field in the second quarter. Nimrod ran right, took a pitch from the holder and broke a tackle on his way to an 18-yard touchdown that made it 24-7.

Vaughn finished with 10 receptions for 124 yards and Hillstead was 25-of-47 passing for 399 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions. Davon Booth added 103 yards rushing on 21 carries for the Aggies.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

