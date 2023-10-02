Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Drones powers Virginia Tech to 38-21 victory over Pittsburgh

(WDBJ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyron Drones threw three touchdowns passes and rushed for two more scores to lead Virginia Tech to a 38-21 victory over Pittsburgh.

Drones completed 12 of 19 passes for a career-high 228 yards and rushed for 41 yards for the Hokies (2-3, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak and ended a nine-game losing streak to Power 5 opponents.

Phil Jurkovec threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Panthers (1-4, 0-2), who have lost four straight

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation
Homicide investigation underway after body found in truck
Over 67,000 Virginians win in Saturday’s Lottery drawings
Ayanah Tune
Roanoke Police in search of missing 14-year-old girl
Chief Operating Officer of Area Pain Clinics indicted
I-81 SB towards Blacksburg
I-81 SB towards Blacksburg left lane reopened

Latest News

James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud during pregame warmups against South Alabama on Sept....
McCloud throws 3 TD passes, James Madison holds on to beat South Alabama 31-23
Herd improves to 3-0 after the 24-17 win at Edwards Stadium
Rasheen Ali runs for 174 yards and Marshall beats Virginia Tech 24-17
James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud during pregame warmups against Virginia on Sept. 9, 2023
Jordan McCloud accounts for 6 TDs, JMU holds off Utah State for 45-38 win
Roanoke AD Talks Football at RVSC
Roanoke AD Talks Football at RVSC