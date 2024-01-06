Birthdays
One person taken to a local trauma center for burns after fire

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to a local trauma center for burns after a morning fire.

The Bedford Fire Department responded to Brunmore Court just before 5:15 Saturday morning for a report of a structure fire.

When crews got on scene, they found a single wide trailer with fire showing from it.

Bedford Fire Department said one person suffered non-life threatening burns and three animals were found dead during a search.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

