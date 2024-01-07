Birthdays
Two people suffer injuries after rollover crash in Bedford County

Credit: Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department
Credit: Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department(Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STEWARTSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash.

The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Route 24 and Drewerys Hill Road Sunday for a car crash with injuries.

When crews arrived they found a single vehicle rollover with people standing outside.

The two people in the car were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene has been turned over to Virginia State Police.

