BT’s Radford has two employees test positive for COVID-19

Due to the reduction in staff, they made need to reduce hours in the future, but are staying open for in-person social distance dining, delivery and carryout.
(WLUC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A longtime community staple, “BT’s” in downtown Radford, has had two employees test positive for the coronavirus. A handful of other staff members are in quarantine awaiting test results.

“Like you all, we are watching the numbers of COVID increase in Radford. We want all of our customers and friends to know that we are doing everything we can to protect you and our employees. Our cleaning and sanitation practices remain diligent. We continue to wear masks, require our customers to wear masks, check temperatures of everyone entering the building and do not allow our employees to work if they feel sick.”

According to a Facebook announcement made by BT’s, because of these practices, “no customer has ever been considered a ‘close-contact’ per the health department and therefore no customers have been considered ‘exposed’.”

BT’s is located at 218 Tyler Ave. in downtown Radford. Follow the BT’s Radford Facebook page for more regarding the restaurant.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

