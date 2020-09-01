Staunton’s Stonewall Jackson Hotel renamed Hotel 24 South

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton’s Stonewall Jackson Hotel has a new name.

The hotel revealed early Tuesday, September 1, that its new name is Hotel 24 South.

In a statement, the hotel’s general manager says the name reflects a new generation, and is “forward looking and all inclusive.”

Community activist had protested outside the hotel since early June, demanding the owners change the name and take down the Stonewall Jackson Hotel sign from its rooftop.

The hotel is currently in the process of removing the letters from its sign.

09/01/2020 Release from Hotel 24 South:

STAUNTON, Va., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Originally built in 1924, reopened and reimagined with an extensive renovation in 2005, Staunton, Virginia’s legacy hotel is sporting a new name and new brand. Introducing Hotel 24 South, a Virginia Destination and Conference Center. Located at 24 South Market Street in historic downtown Staunton, the hotel’s ownership group recently decided to rename and rebrand the hotel as it continues its rich history of serving guests and the community.

“The hotel’s ownership selected a name which reflects a new generation of excellence and respects our community, our guests, and our history while being forward looking and all-inclusive,” said Damon Strickland, Hotel General Manager. “We have a new name, but what has not changed is our commitment to service, guest satisfaction, and our respect for the Staunton and greater Shenandoah Valley community,” added Strickland.

Formerly known as the Stonewall Jackson Hotel & Conference Center, the hotel’s ownership group determined that it was appropriate to rename the hotel. Since the hotel reopened in 2005, the ownership has remained deeply committed to retaining the historic nature of the hotel, spending millions of dollars to preserve its beautiful ballrooms, and historic organ, and ensuring that the hotel was refurbished to its landmark status. The commitment to the engrained history remains a top priority to the community.

