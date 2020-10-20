World War II pilot Russ Robinson dies at 97

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Russ Robinson was a World War II bomber pilot who flew more than 30 missions over Germany.

The Salem native and Roanoke County resident died Monday night.

Robinson was 21 years old in 1944, the pilot of a B-24 Liberator nicknamed “Arrowhead.”

It was a major point of pride that Robinson and his crew completed 34 missions, returning safely each time to their base in Great Britain.

“I took 'em all over, and I brought 'em all back,” Robinson told WDBJ7 in 2019.

We interviewed him last year, just before he received the Legion of Honor from France for his service in World War II.

Russ Robinson was 97 years old.

