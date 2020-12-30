Virginia Department of Health says kinks being worked out in vaccine distribution process

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks at the Virginia Department of Health are working around the clock for coronavirus vaccine distribution.

“As of December 18, Virginia is planning to receive 370,000 doses of vaccines in all of December 2020,” said Christy Gray, Virginia Department of Health division of immunization director.

That figure is about 100,000 short of what was originally anticipated.

They say Operation Warp Speed made a calculation error, but an original figure of about 480,000 doses was just for planning purposes.

“I do wanna also emphasize that the original number they did give us were always planning numbers - they were never allocations to us,” said Gray.

As the vaccines roll out across the state, VDH says things have been a bit slow to start.

Between a new statewide system and vaccination logistics, they say they expect this slowness to fade with time.

“We have a lot of room to go and we will get more efficient as we continue moving along,” said Gray.

As VDH becomes more efficient and receives more doses, they will eventually turn to the general population.

There are priority groups to work through first, but the health department still targets a late spring to early summer hit for everyone else.

“We expect there to be more vaccines, more assets and we will be continuing to address any bumps in the road as they come along,” said Gray.

So far, over 54,000 Virginians have received their first doses.

The health department expects to receive 100,000 doses each week for the near future.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.