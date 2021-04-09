Championship disc golf course opens in Bedford County

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - It was only fitting that Paul McBeth would fire off the first shot.

After all, the five-time World Champion and Bedford County resident designed the new disc golf course at the New London Business and Technology Center.

“There are a lot of disc golf courses in Bedford County and Lynchburg,” McBeth told WDBJ7, “but this one stands out. This is a championship level course. This is one that will challenge the best players in the world.”

The ribbon-cutting Friday morning brought out a crowd, including disc golf fans from other states.

Brian and Isaac Croff are from Muskegon, Michigan and were on a week-long disc golf trip when they heard the new course was opening.

“It’s really starting to blow up now,” Isaac Croff told us, “and I think a lot of people will start liking it.”

Bedford County is taking advantage of that growing popularity.

This is the fifth course the Department of Parks and Recreation has opened in the county.

“The long run is to kind of be the disc golf capital of Virginia,” said Wyatt Woody, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We want to get people in here. We want to showcase the sport. We want to show... how exciting it can be.”

The County will showcase its newest course with its first big tournament in September.

