DMV reports thousands of no-show appointments since system started

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia DMV said it has been getting good feedback for its appointment system but continue to have a high no-show rate.

The DMV said more in-person appointments are becoming available through their system.

People can schedule those visits at the traditional DMV or at DMV Connect events like the one happening at the South County Library in Roanoke County until Thursday.

However 700,000 appointments have had people not show up since the system started last year.

“It does in fact hinder people if you don’t show up and we are still seeing a large percentage of our customers just not showing up for appointments,” Media Liaison Jessica Cowardin said.

The DMV said it does not plan to open its offices to walk-in visits at this point.

