WATCH: Back to School: Early childhood education
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As part of a daily back-to-school series the week of August 9, WDBJ7′s Leanna Scachetti is talking about early childhood education, and changes in Virginia.
It’s a WDBJ7+ conversation with Jenna Conway from the Virginia Department of Education.
See it here:
Each roundtable this week will be at 12:30 p.m. on WDBJ7 Facebook and wdbj7.com.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.