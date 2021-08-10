Roanoke City School leaders speak on safety in schools with upcoming school year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The term safety can be used in a myriad of ways, but right now it is most frequently tied to health.

In a year already plagued with gun violence, though, the definition is constantly examined.

“All of our staff in our building have to build those relationships to be able to see what our students are bringing to us, when they get off the bus or get out of the car line, we have to make sure emotionally that they’re prepared to sit in class and to learn,” said Hayley Poland, the assistant superintendent of equity and student services.

In an interview Tuesday, Poland sat next to superintendent Verletta White, and Chris Perkins, Roanoke’s former chief of police and current chief operations officer for the district. All three agree there is no question of whether schools in Roanoke are safe.

“We are exploring all options, to make sure all of our students are entering the building safe, they’re safe while they are there and then going home safe as well. Certainly we have a comprehensive strategy but we can’t reveal all of that to the public as that would jeopardize our security for them,” said White.

Earlier this year that security was tested during William Fleming High Schools’ graduation practice. A teenage boy was shot outside the Berglund Center, but ran inside, one of several shootings this year in Roanoke involving teenagers.

“They may be getting on the bus and have seen some horrible things. We have to understand that as a school district, to restore that child or a staff member,” said Perkins.

Most recently, Garden City Elementary student, 8-year-old Camden Brown, lost his life due to gun violence. This along with other tragedies is why restoration, the second part of a three part approach the district has, happens year round.

“It’s not just a one day thing. As adults know grief comes as different times, for different people, in different ways. So we want to make sure that we are addressing the whole child,” said Poland.

“We know how kids normally show up, we know how they normally interact with us, and we know that when there is a break in that, something going on, that’s where we do intervene,” said White.

Intervention is sometimes needed, but according to Poland, White and Perkins, prevention, the first step to the district’s strategy and restoration, are the most important and what these leaders say will lead to a successful, safe year ahead.

