Henry County Public Schools official reacts to hit and run that left one student injured

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police said a Henry County Public Schools student was injured in a hit and run incident.

Police said the child was getting off the bus Thursday afternoon on Route 57 when it happened.

Friday, a spokesperson for Henry County Public Schools said after hearing about the hit and run, the district was concerned not only for the child that was hit, but also for the students that were on the bus and saw what happened.

“We have a team of counselors at the elementary school that the student attends and they are working with students,” said Monica Hatchett, Director of Communications for Henry County Public Schools.

Monica Hatchett with Henry County Public Schools said the student who was injured attended Axton Elementary School.

“It’s important for all of our students to participate in activities like sending him well wishes. They are making cards to send and talking about what they can do to encourage our community to be safe around our school busses,” said Monica Hatchett, Director of Communications for Henry County Public Schools.

Virginia State Police said at the time of the hit and run, the school bus had it’s flashing lights and stop arm activated.

School officials said they hope something like this never happens again.

“It’s an unfortunately way, to have to remind our community, but those lights, that arm, that stop sign. They are very important. They are just like any other traffic sign and it’s important to follow those,” said Monica Hatchett, Director of Communications for Henry County Public Schools.

Police say the child is still in the hospital, being treated for those life threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police arrested David Paul Walker in connection to the hit and run.

