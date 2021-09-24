Advertisement

Man arrested for hit-and-run that hurt Henry County boy

David Walker Mugshot
David Walker Mugshot(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Sep. 24, 2021
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have arrested a Martinsville man for the hit-and-run of a Henry County boy Thursday afternoon on Route 57.

Click here for a GoFundMe page set up to help the boy’s family.

Police identified David Paul Walker, 57, as the driver of the white Toyota pickup used to hit the boy, who had just gotten off a school bus. Walker is accused of then driving off. He is charged so far with one felony count of hit-and-run and is being held without bond at the Henry County Jail.

The boy, said by state police to be 9 years old, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The crash happened at 3:23 p.m. September 23 in the 8000 block of Route 57. A Henry County Public Schools bus was stopped in the northbound travel lane to let the boy off. The bus had its flashing lights and stop arm activated at the time of the crash, according to police.

By viewing video pulled from the bus’s onboard camera system, state troopers confirmed and identified the suspect vehicle, which is now in possession of state police.

“Thanks to multiple tips called in by the public and the persistent hard work of our troopers and special agents, state police was able to identify the suspect driver and take him into custody at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday,” said Capt. Richard A. Denney, Virginia State Police Salem Division commander. “We are keeping the young boy and his family in our prayers as he continues to recover from his very serious injuries.”

Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester thanked Virginia State Police for the investigation and arrest. “Our office will continue to work closely with the Virginia State Police as this case develops further and the criminal charges advance through the court system. If anyone has information regarding this case please contact the State Police.”

