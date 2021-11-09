Advertisement

COVID-19 funeral assistance money still available

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 752,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to the latest CDC update. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, can reimburse families for up to $9,000 in funeral costs for COVID-related deaths.

Billions of federal dollars were given to FEMA for the program, which is still open to anyone who meets the following criteria and provides proper documentation.

To be eligible:

  • For deaths that occurred after May 16, 2020, the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
  • For deaths that occurred from Jan. 20 to May 16, 2020, any death certificate that does not attribute the cause of death to COVID-19 must be accompanied by a signed statement listing COVID-19 as a cause or contributing cause of death.
    The signed statement must be provided by the original certifier of the death certificate or the local medical examiner or coroner from the jurisdiction in which the death occurred.
    The statement must provide an additional explanation, or causal pathway, linking the cause of death listed on the death certificate to COVID-19.

FEMA amended the program in June, allowing applicants to submit a signed statement from the certifying official on the death certificate or the local medical examiner, or coroner, that attributes the death to COVID-19 deaths that occurred between Jan. 20 and May 16, 2020.

Currently, there is no deadline to apply for assistance.

If you’d like to learn more and apply for assistance, call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 844-684-6333 or text 800-462-7585

Hours of Operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

Get answers to frequently asked questions about the application process on the Funeral Assistance FAQ page.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Woman dies in Bedford County officer-involved shooting
Fatal Crash on Route 57 in Henry County
Names released of two killed in Henry County crash
Wytheville police searching for 15-year-old girl
Missing Wytheville 15-year-old girl found safe
A Virginia certified officer could get a salary of about $51,600 if they transfer into the...
Lynchburg police car involved in traffic accident
hotel
Lack of employees keeps Virginia hotels, restaurants from returning to full capacity

Latest News

Volunteers fanned out across Evergreen Burial Park Monday, to place an American flag on the...
Thousands of flags honor Roanoke veterans
Election officials say they found two errors as absentee ballots were being finalized Thursday.
Errors found in absentee ballot count, Christiansburg town council race impacted
Highs in the 70s again Tuesday and Wednesday.
Monday, November 8 - Evening Outlook
Blacksburg's Planning and Building Department received a request for a Conditional Use Permit...
Blacksburg’s First and Main shopping center may see a Sheetz gas station