Martinsville restaurant, scene of double homicide, closes for good

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville restaurant that was the scene of a double homicide in February has closed its doors.

El Norteno Mexican Restaurant on East Church Street announced the closure in a Facebook post, but no reason has been cited.

The post says, “We are permanently closed down and would like to thank you all for the years of patronage and the good memories we have built here.”

Two men were killed and two more hurt in the shooting; two people are set to go on trial in 2022.

