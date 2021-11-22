Advertisement

Martinsville restaurant, scene of double homicide, closes for good

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville restaurant that was the scene of a double homicide in February has closed its doors.

El Norteno Mexican Restaurant on East Church Street announced the closure in a Facebook post, but no reason has been cited.

The post says, “We are permanently closed down and would like to thank you all for the years of patronage and the good memories we have built here.”

Two men were killed and two more hurt in the shooting; two people are set to go on trial in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
AUSTIN
Deputies identify suspect in Bassett homicide investigation
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
UVA Health
Experts from the University of Virginia Health Center offer advice on boosters this holiday season
The entrance to the 3rd annual Illuminights at Explore Park on Friday evening.
3rd annual “Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights” opens

Latest News

State Police looking for car and driver responsible for Amherst hit-and-run
Nicholas Throckmorton, reported missing out of Carroll County
Missing teen sought by Carroll County Sheriff’s Office
FILE - A Target store is shown in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 22, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 22, 2021