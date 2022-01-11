Advertisement

Virginia Tech president talks expectations for spring semester

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech(Virginia Tech)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech President Tim Sands in an email to students detailing his expectations for the upcoming spring semester.

President Sands indicated he expects the omicron variant to drive a surge of COVID-19 cases early in the semester.

“As expected, the omicron surge is now driving record levels of COVID-19 transmission in Montgomery County and across the region. Early on-campus testing in Blacksburg is yielding high levels of positivity, even before the majority of undergraduates return to campus and the community. Our modeling, and the recent experience of other universities, predicts an increase in positive cases throughout January and into early February,” said President Sands.

The president also said the university is prepared for a shift to treating COVID-19 as an endemic disease.

“Should the omicron and subsequent variants continue to diminish in virulence, we will gradually transition toward operating under principles of individual responsibility. This means 1) self-isolating and wearing masks after testing positive or when exhibiting symptoms, and 2) choosing to wear high-quality, well-fitted masks in indoor public settings to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. The metrics that inform decisions will shift from numbers of positive tests and levels of community transmission to severity of illness, hospital admissions, and numbers of students and employees in isolation,” said President Sands.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Governor declares state of emergency as COVID numbers continue commonwealth climb
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Two Famous Anthony’s restaurants file bankruptcy in wake of hepatitis outbreak
The couple continues to search for the off-duty paramedics who also helped save them.
Retired couple helped by hotel manager after being hit in traffic
Last seen January 2, 2022 (Photo: Hillsville Police)
Woman found safe after Hillsville missing person report

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
COVID in Virginia: More than 16k new cases reported Tuesday
Carilion Clinic moves to red visitation level due to COVID-19
Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step of allowing nurses and...
Workers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work
A former security guard filed a lawsuit against Memorial Hospital of Gardena after she says she...
Lawsuit accuses Calif. hospital of letting dead bodies of COVID patients decompose