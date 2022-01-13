Advertisement

Virginia Tech updating COVID-19 testing policy due to winter storm possibility

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech(Virginia Tech)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech will allow students to submit negative COVID-19 tests through January 17 due to the possibility of a winter storm, according to the university.

The change extends a 72-hour requirement and enables more flexibility for students to move back into residence halls.

Students can move in before or after the storm. Returning students can arrive as early as Jan. 14 at noon.

Students can also come back on Jan. 17, but most university offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. day.

The university is asking anyone traveling back to Blacksburg to check weather and road conditions and plan accordingly.

