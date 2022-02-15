Hometown Local
New exhibit at museum highlights Martinsville 7 Initiative

Martinsville 7 Initiative Exhibit(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new exhibit at a museum highlighting the Martinsville 7.

The exhibit at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative African American Museum and Cultural Center in Martinsville features the efforts of people to get the men pardoned.

Governor Northam pardoned the seven men on August 31, 2021.

The executive director of the Martinsville 7 Initiative says it’s important to remember the history for our future.

“We need to remember them. I mean, good, bad, ugly, they need to be remembered and their dying hopefully not be in vain,” said Faye Holland, Martinsville 7 Initiative Executive Director.

You can visit the exhibit at the museum on Wednesdays and every 3rd Saturday of the month.

