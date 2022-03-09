One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County

UPDATE: The Virginia State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash occurring in Rockbridge County Wednesday morning that left one person dead, according to the department.

The crash happened at 6:15 a.m., involving 4 tractor-trailers and 4 cars.

One person has been confirmed to have died, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they are working to clear the debris from the road and VDOT has a detour on the southbound side at exit 200.

Drivers are being moved off the Interstate to use Route 11 south. Drivers will be able to re-enter I-81 at the 195 entrance. The southbound lanes will be closed until the road has been cleared.

UPDATE: One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County Wednesday morning, according to Sergeant Rick Garletts of Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m., leaving five people hospitalized and another stuck in a tractor trailer, Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Kevin Moore .

Southbound traffic can detour on Route 11 at exit 200 at Fairfield or exit 205 at Raphine and drivers can return to I-81 at exit 195.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time. Traffic is currently backed up 6.5 miles according to VDOT

UPDATE: Five people are in the hospital and one person is stuck in a tractor-trailer after a crash occurring in Rockbridge County Wednesday morning, according to Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Kevin Moore.

VDOT says traffic is currently backed up 5.5 miles.

UPDATE: Traffic is currently backed up three miles, according to VDOT.

UPDATE: The crash involving multiple tractor-trailers and other vehicles was reported after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to VDOT.

Southbound traffic can detour on Route 11 at exit 200 at Fairfield or exit 205 at Raphine and drivers can return to I-81 at exit 195.

VDOT is asking drivers to avoid the area at this time. Traffic is currently backed up two miles.

EARLIER STORY: ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 198.6 in Rockbridge County has all south lanes closed.

Virginia State Police say traffic is currently being rerouted to exit 200 and drivers should expect major delays.

