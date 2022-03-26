Roanoke ceremony honors Vietnam War veterans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Veterans of the Vietnam War, and others who salute their service to the nation, gathered Saturday in Roanoke’s Freedom Plaza.

The ceremony was held in advance of National Vietnam Veterans Day on Tuesday.

It included a wreath-laying at the Roanoke War Memorial to honor more than 58,000 Americans, and 59 residents of the Roanoke Valley, who were killed during the conflict.

“The crowd is getting bigger each year,” said 6th District Congressman Ben Cline. “And I think people are recognizing the importance of this day to honor those who served in Vietnam and make sure that while they did not receive that great of a reception when they came home in the ‘70s, they are getting the honor that they deserve now.”

The Roanoke Valley Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America organized the ceremony, which also included remarks from Cline, music from the 29th Division Band and the presentation of lapel pins to Vietnam-era veterans.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.