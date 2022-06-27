Hometown Local
Volvo turns keys to newest electric truck over to Camrett Logistics

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pay attention the next time you travel up and down the Interstate 81 corridor between Roanoke, Va and the New River Valley because you might see some of Volvo’s newest technology.

The latest model of its VNR electric truck is hitting the highway.

Volvo cut the ribbon and handed over the keys of its newest truck on June 27.

“It’s a fully functional viable truck,” Director of the Volvo Trucks Customer Center Rob Simpson said. “It hauls freight. Right now this version can haul up to 66,000 pounds of freight,”

Collin Peel is the founder and CEO of Camrett Logistics, the recipient of the new truck. He says going electric, has many benefits.

“Fuel prices are through the roof and this is sustainable,” he said. “It’s good for the environment. It’s good for our people, it’s good for our country so why not guy sustainability if you can?”

Simpson says this new model can drive around 150 miles and only takes 90 minutes to charge.

“You think about short run, quick delivery, quick turns, you can basically run this all day long,” he said.

Which is exactly how Camrett Logistics plans to use its new truck.

“This particular unit will actually feed this plant 16 to 18 times a day on first and second shift to main assembly,” Peel said.

When designing these VNR trucks, Volvo says it doesn’t cut any corners.

“It is quite literally the safest truck on the road,” Simpson said. “Just electric, which is really exciting.”

