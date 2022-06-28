Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 has all northbound lanes closed

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.(VDOT)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County Tuesday morning has all northbound lanes closed, according to VDOT.

VDOT says all northbound traffic is being detoured onto VA-419 (Electric Road), then onto Alt US-11 North/US-460 East (E Main Street), then onto VA-117 (Peters Creek Road), then onto I-581 North, and back onto I-81.

Traffic backups are approximately 1 mile.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz Convenience Store
Sheetz drops some gas prices to below $4
Man dies in police custody during traffic stop
New River drowning along Parrot River Road.
Wythe County resident found dead in New River
Kenny Sayers mugshot
Man arrested for murder after driveway shooting in Wythe County
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
File image
Rockbridge Co. crash closes portion of Rt. 631
The race runs from Wednesday until Saturday.
Botetourt County hosts 2022 Amateur Cycling Championship; expect traffic delays
A Look At Monday's Abortion Protest In Downtown Lynchburg
Traffic resumes along Lynchburg roads after protests