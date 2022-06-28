Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 has all northbound lanes closed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County Tuesday morning has all northbound lanes closed, according to VDOT.

VDOT says all northbound traffic is being detoured onto VA-419 (Electric Road), then onto Alt US-11 North/US-460 East (E Main Street), then onto VA-117 (Peters Creek Road), then onto I-581 North, and back onto I-81.

Traffic backups are approximately 1 mile.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

