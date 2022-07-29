Hometown Local
Community gathers to see Roanoke’s newest mural

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon for the unveiling of the Barrows Mural Project.
A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon for the unveiling of the Barrows Mural Project.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For two months, artists Josh Nolan, Libby Shafer and Maggie Perrin Key have been working on the Barrows Mural Project.

“I like how it turned out, it turned out pretty much how we wanted it to. With things like this, the scale, the surface, it doesn’t turn out exactly the way you think, but hopefully it turns out better and I think this turned out better than we had hoped for,” said Nolan.

On Thursday, at Barrows Inc., city leaders and the community gathered for a ribbon cutting. The mural sits on the back of the building, where each person traveling on the greenway can see it.

”It moves through the seasons and time of day, so hopefully it’s a narrative that they can look at. There’s something to see every time you come.”

Nolan and his wife Libby have their own art collective, but they’ve never collaborated with another artist before. They enjoyed the whole experience.

The Barrows Mural Project was funded by Barrows Inc, the City of Roanoke and Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

