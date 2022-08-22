Jeffrey, Jr. receives sentencing Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey, Jr. was sentenced to a little over two years in prison with credit for time served Monday.

Jeffrey was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses, and entered a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement.

His lawyer argued that Jeffrey had no criminal record, with multiple character witnesses also testifying.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said Jeffrey has shown no remorse.

Story developing.

