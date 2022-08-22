Hometown Local
Jeffrey, Jr. receives sentencing Monday

Robert Jeffrey Jr. in July 2022
Robert Jeffrey Jr. in July 2022(wdbj7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey, Jr. was sentenced to a little over two years in prison with credit for time served Monday.

Jeffrey was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses, and entered a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement.

His lawyer argued that Jeffrey had no criminal record, with multiple character witnesses also testifying.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said Jeffrey has shown no remorse.

Story developing.

