Millwald Theatre’s marquee lit up for first time in over 10 years

The Millwald Theatre
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Millwald Theatre has a big piece of its history back at the building.

The theatre put its marquee sign back out front, marking one step closer to re-opening.

The marquee has been restored but still has many of its original pieces.

It hadn’t been lit in over 10 years.

“When the theatre stopped showing movies more than a generation ago, they stopped lighting up the marquee, so it no longer was this beacon in downtown Wytheville of ‘come gather,’ and so for us to be able to put electricity to it for the first time in 30 years, I think that’s pretty amazing,” Executive Director of The Millwald Theatre Jeff Potts said.

The marquee was given a fresh coat of paint, new LED lights and new neon lighting.

The Millwald is hoping for a reopening later this fall.

