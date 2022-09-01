Hometown Local
Blacksburg High School under shelter-in-place after a report of a weapon in the building

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg High School has been put under a shelter-in-place due to a report of a weapon in the building, according to a spokesperson with Montgomery County Public Schools.

A spokesperson for the county said the school was put under a shelter in place at 10:05 a.m. Thursday.

The county says no one will be permitted to enter the building and that all students are safe and accounted for. Police are at the school with K-9′s to investigate the report.

A spokesperson for the county said they are following their crisis plans and working with local law police to ensure the safety of the students.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

