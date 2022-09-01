Blacksburg High School under shelter-in-place after a report of a weapon in the building

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg High School has been put under a shelter-in-place due to a report of a weapon in the building, according to a spokesperson with Montgomery County Public Schools.

A spokesperson for the county said the school was put under a shelter in place at 10:05 a.m. Thursday.

The county says no one will be permitted to enter the building and that all students are safe and accounted for. Police are at the school with K-9′s to investigate the report.

A spokesperson for the county said they are following their crisis plans and working with local law police to ensure the safety of the students.

