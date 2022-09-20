WATCH: Carilion Clinic hosts parenting town hall on gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic hosted a parenting town hall Tuesday, focused on gun violence.
The virtual town hall was focused on answering community questions on community safety and how acts of brutality can affect our mental health.
Speakers included:
Ashley Carle, Licensed Professional School Counselor, Roanoke
Joe Cobb, Roanoke City Council, Gun Violence Prevention Commission
Deneen Evans, Ph.D., L.C.S.W.Mosaic Mental Wellness and Health and faculty at East Tennessee State University
Kate Liebesny, M.D.Carilion Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
Stacey SheppardTotal Action for Progress, Housing and Human Services
Paula Wolfteich, Ph.D.Carilion Center for Grief and Healing
