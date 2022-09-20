Hometown Local
WATCH: Carilion Clinic hosts parenting town hall on gun violence

(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic hosted a parenting town hall Tuesday, focused on gun violence.

You can watch live from the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:

The virtual town hall was focused on answering community questions on community safety and how acts of brutality can affect our mental health.

Speakers included:

Ashley Carle, Licensed Professional School Counselor, Roanoke

Joe Cobb, Roanoke City Council, Gun Violence Prevention Commission

Deneen Evans, Ph.D., L.C.S.W.Mosaic Mental Wellness and Health and faculty at East Tennessee State University

Kate Liebesny, M.D.Carilion Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Stacey SheppardTotal Action for Progress, Housing and Human Services

Paula Wolfteich, Ph.D.Carilion Center for Grief and Healing

