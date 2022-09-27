Hometown Local
Tips for preparing for possible tropical weather impacts in Southwest Virginia from Hurricane Ian

National Preparedness Month.
National Preparedness Month.(Allison Baker)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the threat of possible tropical weather impacts from Hurricane Ian, WDBJ7 and the American Red Cross have some tips and reminders to make sure you are prepared.

The important point is to prepare now just in case instead of waiting until later on this week.

Jackie Grant with the American Red Cross said make sure to have your emergency kit at the ready.

It should include things like water, any medications you may need, a first aid kit and more.

You want to make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts whether that be on your phone or something like a weather radio.

Grant said the national organization has already begun to discuss preparations for Hurricane Ian and the American Red Cross already has teams deploying to Florida.

One thing to also keep in mind when preparing your kit, is to also think about your pets.

“As you’re preparing those items for yourself, make sure that you have your pet’s records, you have food and water bowls and food bowls, and one of the wonderful things about our community is that when we do have shelters, we partner with the pet disaster teams in Roanoke City and many of our other communities and they have areas where pets can go,” said Grant.

Blood donations are also needed ahead of the storm.

“Before this rain comes, or whatever we have in the next few days think about making a donation early because the blood that is already on the shelf is what people are going to need for emergency situations. We don’t want to wait,” said Grant.

She also said it’s important to listen to local officials in an emergency situation and continue to monitor any changes in the weather.

