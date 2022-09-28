Roanoke Fire-EMS prepares for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke Fire-EMS is preparing for the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian here locally.

On Wednesday, crews were getting ready two rescue boats so that if we do get flooding, crews can set up on the north and south sides of the city.

If we do see impacts from Hurricane Ian, Trevor Shannon, the Battalion Chief of Emergency Management said additional staff maybe called in for duty.

He said people in our hometowns need to be prepared as well.

“Start thinking about your neighbors, your friends, your elderly family that may need assistance if we do get flooding, because if we do, we may lose power as well here, so we have to be thinking the same way they are down South,” said Shannon.

He said Thursday, there will be a statewide call with emergency management departments to go over more plans.

