God’s Pit Crew asking for donations for victims of Hurricane Ian

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is asking the community to donate items to help fill “Blessing Buckets” for victims of Hurricane Ian.

The organization is looking for items such as water, washcloths, AAA batteries, gloves and emergency supplies.

A God’s Pit Crew spokesperson says a Blessing Bucket is a five-gallon bucket filled with emergency supplies including food, first aid, hygiene items, a Bible, and a handwritten, encouraging note.

The organization’s immediate response team is preparing to go to Florida to help survivors. They will be sending a tractor-trailer loaded with supplies including Gatorade, generators and other supplies, along with their blessing buckets.

Other supplies the organization is looking for are safety glasses, heavy-duty extension cords, gas cans and tarps.

The organization is asking those interested in donating to bring the supplies to the Parkland entrance of their warehouse located at132 Parkland Drive, Danville VA. The receiving hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m – 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a Blessing Bucket for $35 each should go to godspitcrew.org/blessingbuckets or go to godspitcrew.org to donate to the organization’s disaster response fund.

