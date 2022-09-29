Pittsylvania County Public Safety begins preparing for Hurricane Ian

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - First responders in Pittsylvania County are preparing for Hurricane Ian.

Pittsylvania County Public Safety will have extra employees out monitoring the situation and on call this weekend.

They have also filled all their vehicles with fuel, tested all of their emergency tools, and secured sandbags to prevent flooding and runoff.

Deputy Scott Hutcherson of Pittsylvania County Public Safety wants to remind people to tie down all outside furniture and stock up on batteries ahead of time.

“It’s always better to be ready beforehand because if you’ve got to get out and travel in this mess, that just adds to the danger,” said Hutcherson. “Then, when it’s raining so hard and wind is blowing, accidents or anything can happen. A tree can fall across the road. Then, your emergency volunteers and personnel in the county, have to come and help you.”

Deputy Hutcherson says it’s best to keep generators outside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

