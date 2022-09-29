Hometown Local
Southwest Virginia Incident Management Team preparing for Hurricane Ian response

Southwest Virginia Incident Management Team
Southwest Virginia Incident Management Team(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Incident Management Team is preparing for relief efforts from Hurricane Ian.

The team says it has three days worth of supplies loaded in trailers ready to respond across the state if needed.

Brad Wright, Program Manager for the team, says they’re monitoring the forecast and communicating with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management before Ian’s arrival.

“Once the storm starts, we have to start monitoring all the different areas because we don’t know right now, at this point in time with the with the forecast, who’s going to get hit the hardest and sustain damage,” Wright said.

He says it’s important people are prepared ahead of the storm and to pay attention to local forecasts.

