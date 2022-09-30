Hometown Local
Appalachian Power prepares for Ian’s effect on Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power reports it is monitoring the path of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian, and preparing accordingly. Remnants from the storm could impact parts of the company’s service area starting into the weekend.

Storm Preparation Efforts

Employees and contractors report they are on alert and prepared to respond, should damage from heavy rain, flash flooding and gusty winds occur. The company is looking for any impacts extended rain and gusty winds could have in the higher elevations of Virginia and West Virginia. Extended rain, soggy soil, and gusty winds increase the chance of trees toppling onto power lines.

Hydro Generation

In anticipation of expected heavy rain and potential flooding, Appalachian Power is working to create extra storage in the reservoirs of its Virginia hydroelectric facilities.

The Claytor Hydroelectric Project in Radford is being lowered to an elevation of 1841 feet, approximately 5 feet below normal operating range. The Smith Mountain and Leesville reservoirs at the Smith Mountain Hydroelectric Project in Sandy Level, Va., are also being lowered, according to the utility.

Lake residents and recreational users at both facilities are advised to remove and/or secure items within the Project boundaries. Appalachian Power will continue to monitor the weather forecast and make adjustments as necessary.

Current water levels are available at aep.com/Recreation/Hydro.

Safety Message

Storms that produce heavy wind and rain cause damage that downs power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them, according to Appalachian Power.

Keep children and pets from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.

Additional safety tips are posted at appalachianpower.com/safety/

Report an Outage: Visit Appalachian Power.com to report an outage online anytime. For information on a specific outage, check Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

