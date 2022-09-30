Hometown Local
Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project

The home is the first of a larger affordable housing project.
The home is the first of a larger affordable housing project.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A community, faith-based organization broke ground in Lynchburg on Friday for an affordable housing project.

The Lighthouse group is starting construction on a two story, three bedroom home that focuses on sustainability. It’s the first home of a project that aims to build hundreds of affordable homes in Lynchburg.

One Hill City family is already selected for the home. The group’s president explained the project is important during the ongoing affordable housing crisis.

”The affordable housing market, as you may know, the prices have gone way beyond what the market can bear for people who are in or below the average median income,” Finey Mathew said.

The cost for each home is around $150,000. The group is planning to construct the home’s exterior in just one day.

