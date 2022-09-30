VDOT Lynchburg advising residents to be prepared for remnants of Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT Lynchburg is encouraging residents to be prepared for the remnants of Ian.

The department says residents can expect the weather to worsen Friday afternoon and continue into the night.

The Lynchburg district is expecting to get rain totals of around 3″-6″ and wind gusts of 30-50 mph. The stormy weather will stay through the weekend.

VDOT says over the past several days it has been surveying their areas to clear any drainage structures that could be clogged by debris, preparing equipment and ensuring that specialty contractors, such as debris removal crews, will be available over the weekend. During the storm, the department says it will coordinate their activities with local first responders and utility crews to remove fallen trees and other hazards.

After completing storm preparations on Friday, VDOT crews will be on-call through the weekend to respond to any reports of storm damage. VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact the department online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.

During the storm, for the latest information about road closures check 511Virginia.org. A current list of road closures is in Road Conditions Table (511virginia.org). In addition to current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information on the 511 Virginia website, that information is also available on the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone.

