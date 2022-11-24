Abandoned home catches fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An abandoned home in Roanoke caught on fire early Thursday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews say they responded at 3:31 a.m. to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a house fire and found flames coming from the abandoned home when they arrived.

Crews say it took an hour to get the fire under control because the fire had spread throughout the home before crews arrived.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.