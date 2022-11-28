Nelson County man with dementia reported missing

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nelson County man has been reported missing, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 85-year-old Bobbie Franklin Napier was last seen Sunday afternoon driving a white 2001 Nissan Altima with Virginia handicap plates: 86907HP. Deputies say the vehicle has mold on it and a Jesus sticker on the rear left bumper.

Napier is a white man, who stands 5′10″ tall and weighs 230 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants with a blue/brown plaid button-up shirt.

Deputies say Napier has dementia and a history of cardiac issues. Deputies are unsure where he drove to.

Anyone with information on Napier’s disappearance is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.