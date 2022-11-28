Birthdays
Nelson County man with dementia reported missing

Bobbie Napier, missing from Nelson County.
Bobbie Napier, missing from Nelson County.(Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nelson County man has been reported missing, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 85-year-old Bobbie Franklin Napier was last seen Sunday afternoon driving a white 2001 Nissan Altima with Virginia handicap plates: 86907HP. Deputies say the vehicle has mold on it and a Jesus sticker on the rear left bumper.

Napier is a white man, who stands 5′10″ tall and weighs 230 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants with a blue/brown plaid button-up shirt.

Deputies say Napier has dementia and a history of cardiac issues. Deputies are unsure where he drove to.

Anyone with information on Napier’s disappearance is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

