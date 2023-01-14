Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Senator Kaine reacts to classified documents found in President Biden’s home

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The White House announced Saturday that an additional five classified documents were found at President Biden’s home in Delaware this week.

According to a federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation, roughly 20 known documents marked classified have been found at places related to Biden.

House Republicans have announced their own investigation, saying the American people deserve accountability and transparency.

The government is conducting a separate probe into classified documents found at former President Trump’s Florida estate, with a Special Counsel looking into whether anyone sought to obstruct that investigation.

WDBJ7 spoke with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine about both incidents on Saturday.

“I’m really happy that Attorney General Garland so quickly put an independent prosecutor in place and that the Biden administration is not fighting it,” said Kaine. “They’re welcoming it and that’s a real difference between this situation and the situation with President Trump. But it’s serious and it needs to be taken seriously.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic emergency funding will be ending for households utilizing SNAP after February.
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
Courtesy: New River Regional Jail
Man arrested, charged with murder after deputies find body inside burned vehicle
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
Expansion of passenger rail in Roanoke brings second daily round trip.
Virginia Amtrak ridership exceeds expectations as planning for more service continues

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Lawyers found more classified documents at Joe Biden’s home
Delegates from across South Dakota converged on the Ramkota in Watertown to vote on who the...
Upper South Dakota Republican Party leadership wants convention process changed
Supreme Court
Rep. Dusty Johnson pushes bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ at the Supreme Court
Robert Hur has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to serve as special counsel...
Biden special counsel deepens Justice Dept. in politics fray