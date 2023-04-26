Birthdays
Nine arrested on drug distribution charges in Bedford County

A police car.
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Nine people were arrested in a narcotics roundup in Bedford County April 13, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

The department says the people arrested were indicted on charges that varied from Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substances to Schedule I or II Controlled Substances.

The following people were arrested:

Marc Miller- 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II.

Ian Woodroof – 3 counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II.

Merky Kiser – 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II.

Scott Hann – 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II.

James Craig – 4 counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II.

Preston Burns - Distribution of Schedule I or II.

Jamie Floyd - Distribution of Schedule I or II.

Skylar Rae – Possession of Schedule I or II.

Jessica Kirsche- Possession of Schedule I or II.

